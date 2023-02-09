Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 42.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

