Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,556,000 after purchasing an additional 549,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

