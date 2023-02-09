Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PRDO stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

