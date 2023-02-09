Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE UTL opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $828.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

