Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Profile

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.