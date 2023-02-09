Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Stock Down 1.1 %

SNBR stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sleep Number

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

