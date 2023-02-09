Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of MCW opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

