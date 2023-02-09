Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,770,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.