Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 15.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

