Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.7 %

América Móvil stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

About América Móvil

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

