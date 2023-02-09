Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

About Waste Connections

Shares of WCN stock opened at $133.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.