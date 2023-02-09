Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,290 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Shopify by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

