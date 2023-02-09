Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.