Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.