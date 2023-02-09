Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,002.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,401 shares of company stock worth $1,220,815. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $184.31 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $279.60. The firm has a market cap of $984.22 million, a P/E ratio of -635.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.