Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,447 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

