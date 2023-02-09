Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 12.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.84. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

