Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,015,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 294,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.