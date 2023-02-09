Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HZO opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $677.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

