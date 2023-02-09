Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $3,346,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,061,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.24 million, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $154.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

