Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

