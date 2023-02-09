Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SiTime by 37.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 493.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $132,538.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,934,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,085 shares of company stock worth $2,422,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $270.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

