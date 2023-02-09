Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 113.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ScanSource by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

