Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 739.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

