Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Down 1.4 %

MATW opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.84.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

