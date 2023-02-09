Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $142,604. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.14. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

