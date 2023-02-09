Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 283,912 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 3.7 %

ANF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.