Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

LNG opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

