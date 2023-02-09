Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Beverage by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIZZ opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.05.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

