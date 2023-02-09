Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Benchmark began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

