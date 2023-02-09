Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 845.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 46.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $702.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 126.98%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

