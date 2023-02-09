Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Astec Industries by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Astec Industries

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

