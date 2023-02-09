Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 248.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 2,844,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2,975.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,101,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after buying an additional 1,024,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 212.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3,117.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 713,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 690,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

UA stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

