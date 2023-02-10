118,963 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 118,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

