12,369 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 155,063 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of RYTM opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

