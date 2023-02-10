12,446 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 343,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 209,157 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 34,872.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,614 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

