17,160 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Foundation Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

