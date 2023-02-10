2,002 Shares in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 4,631.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $102.73 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

