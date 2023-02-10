2,061,473 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,061,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

