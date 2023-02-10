22,025 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

