2,598 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $87.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

