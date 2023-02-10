2,767 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

