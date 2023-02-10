2,788,223 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,788,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,105,000. Cousins Properties makes up about 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $25.78 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

