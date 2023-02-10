308,429 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 308,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

