3,450 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.