4,856 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,856 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average is $249.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

