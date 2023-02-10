81,200 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enovix by 289.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Enovix by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.06.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

