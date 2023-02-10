96,250 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 23.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pulmonx by 116.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 9.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Pulmonx by 28.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.65 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $323.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

