AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AAR by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

AIR opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

