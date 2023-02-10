Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Down to $75.60

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.60, but opened at $73.00. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 10,004,705 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

